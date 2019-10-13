John Rusinko, 91 of McMurray, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on Friday, October 11, 2019.

He was born June 26, 1928, in Pittsburgh's Woods Run neighborhood on the North Side, the only child of immigrants, Andrew and Mary (Evanso) Rusinko. Slavonic was spoken in their home and John entered elementary school not speaking a word of English. To his parents' surprise he managed to learn quickly and was promoted from the second grade directly to fourth. As a young teen he also took art classes on Saturday mornings at Carnegie Museum along with classmate, Andy Warhol. John graduated from Oliver High School, Class of 1945, where he was a member of the cheerleading squad. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1949 with a BS degree in accounting. While in college, John also sold shoes and fitted children with corrective footwear at "Little's" in Squirrel Hill.

John served as a corporal with the U.S. Army during the Korean War while stationed at Fort Jackson, Columbia, S.C., as an instructor from 1951-1953.

He married the love of his life, Olga, on February 10, 1957 and they recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. They settled in McMurray, where they have lived happily ever after in the same house on the corner since 1958. His passion for gardening was evident in his yard during every season but was especially colorful when hundreds of tulips bloomed every spring.

As a vibrant and dapper young man with a smile and enthusiasm for everyone he met and his honorable talent for numbers, he worked tirelessly in computer mainframe sales where he held management positions with RCA, Honeywell, Sperry-Univac and AT&T for more than 40 years.

He shared his gift of leadership with his love for the Orthodox Church in America and always made time to remain involved with roles such as Pittsburgh FROC Governor in 1953, 1954 and 1955, Chairman of the 1958 National FROC Convention, delegate to numerous All-American Councils, and as a member of the National Church Finance Committee to name a few. He was instrumental in numerous ways at a time when the Archdiocese of Western PA was just beginning to evolve. As planning/entertainment co-chair for the unforgettable and historic 1963 CEOYLA Pan-Orthodox Festival inside the Civic Arena, chairman of Orthodox Day at Kennywood Park (1972, 1973) John was always finding time for outreach and stewardship. He was selected Archdiocesan Man of the Year in 1973, sang in the Cathedral Choir from 2000-2013, and served for 15 years as District Treasurer for the Pittsburgh FOCA until 2016. He served as parish president of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Canonsburg from 1973-1975 and remained active there supporting various initiatives until he was unable to attend due to recent strokes and multiple hip surgeries. Even while John was confined to his wheelchair and unable to speak this past year he continued to lead by example with his constant faith, determination, brilliant mind, kindness, generosity, and positive outlook on life writing daily messages to communicate. He was a creative and forward thinker, always happily making time for his family, to laugh, read, meet new people and find good bargains. He especially loved the line by Robert Browning, "Ah, but a man's reach should exceed his grasp, Or what's a heaven for?"

Surviving in addition to his devoted wife, Olga (Dano) Rusinko, are his daughter, Myra (Rusinko) Oleynik and her husband, Protodeacon John Oleynik of McMurray, and son, John Rusinko and his wife, Elizabeth Ottaway of Alexandria, Va.; five grandchildren, John Nicholas Oleynik, Alexandra Oleynik, Gregory Oleynik, Abi Rusinko, and Mazie Rusinko; many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Friends and family will be received at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 on Sunday, October 13, with a Parastas Service of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Monday, October 14, at 9:30 a.m. with internment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in McMurray. All are graciously invited to share in John's love of community by joining his family for a luncheon reception in the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Fellowship Hall.

Those who wish to remember John in a special way may make gifts in his memory to: St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church Growth & Development Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Beinhauer Funeral Home. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com