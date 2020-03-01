John S. Sabo, 77, of Woodbridge, Calif., passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Windsor Elmhaven Skilled Nursing in Stockton, Calif.

He was born October 9, 1942, in Daisytown, a son of the late John and Kay Brottish Sabo.

John was a graduate of Beth-Center High School.

Mr. Sabo was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served from 1964 to 1966.

He married Beverly K. Burkett Sabo April 23, 1966, and they then moved to Sacramento, Calif. Beverly passed away December 5, 2006.

For more than 30 years, John was employed with several divisions of the Eastman Kodak Co., where he worked in photo processing.

John enjoyed playing golf throughout his life.

Surviving are a son, Brian Sabo (Annette) of Raleigh, N.C.; two grandchildren, Daphne and Camden Sabo, both of Raleigh; a sister, Mary K. Caston of Warrenton, Va.; and a brother, Michael Sabo (Paula) of Brownsville.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Tuesday, March 3, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Church Cemetery, Brownsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity or church of one's choice.

