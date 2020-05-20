John S. Siget
John S. Siget, 78, of Hill Station, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.He was the beloved husband of Mary Cwiklinski Siget for 49 years; loving father of John S. Siget Jr., Christopher P. (Holly) Siget and Ashley N. (Eric) Savage; cherished grandfather of Samantha, Jacob, Isabella, Heinz, Elijah, Wyatt and Margaret; also nieces and nephews.John was an employee for more than 40 years at Mayview State Hospital, working as a therapeutic aide. He was one of the first soccer coaches for the initial Canonsburg Youth Soccer Club, and grew to love soccer from coaching, learning to referee and training other youth referees. He was a current Tri-State Soccer referee, and he loved skiing, car racing, hunting and soccer. He was a former Boy Scout committee member for Peters Township, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.Arrangements entrusted to Warchol Funeral Home Inc., Bridgeville (412-221-3333).A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Family Hospice of UPMC. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
