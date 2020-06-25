John S. Siget, 78, of Hill Station, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Mary Cwiklinski Siget for 49 years; loving father of John S. Siget Jr., Christopher P. (Holly) Siget and Ashley N. (Eric) Savage; cherished grandfather of Samantha, Jacob, Isabella, Heinz, Elijah, Wyatt and Margaret; also nieces and nephews.

John was an employee for over 40 years at Mayview State Hospital, working as a therapeutic aide. He was one of the first soccer coaches for the initial Canonsburg Youth Soccer Club; and grew to love soccer from coaching, learning to referee and training other youth referees. He was a current Tri-State Soccer referee and he loved skiing, car racing, hunting and soccer. He was a former Boy Scout committee member for Peters Township and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

Memorials may be made to the Family Hospice of UPMC. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com