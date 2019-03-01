Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Sebastian Sherry.

John Sebastian "Jack" Sherry, 72, of North Strabane, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully after a long illness Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Jack was born in Homestead on April 18, 1946, to the late Sebastian J. and Margaret Coyne Sherry. He grew up in Whitehall Borough.

He was an alumnus of St. Gabriel's and Baldwin high schools, the University of Dayton and Duquesne Law School. Jack also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for four years after earning his juris doctorate. Jack began his career at Travelers, but spent the majority of his career at CNA. He then moved on to private practice to return to hands-on trial work.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joan Paulsen; sons Brendan (Jennifer) of Peters, Michael of Wheeling, W.Va., and Conor of Castle Shannon; and granddaughters Leah and Megan.

Friends will be received at the John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, where funeral prayers will be held Monday morning, March 4, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church, Peters Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Allegheny Health Network Transplant Fund, Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue PA Inc., 47 South 14th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

