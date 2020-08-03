On Friday, July 31, 2020, John Simko Sr., of Canonsburg, formerly of Louisville, Ohio and Ambridge, died peacefully after a short illness.

John was truly a lion of a man in stature, intellect and character. He enjoyed a life filled with success due to hard work and the blessings of a quick mind and friendly disposition. He achieved many honors as a lineman with the Ambridge Area High School football team and his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions football team. He was named the Most Valuable Lineman in Beaver County in 1961; Best of the MAC Center Team in 1959; Ukrainian All American College Football Team; West Virginia All Opponent Team and All American Tackle in 1964, Penn State Eastern Champion Team in 1962 and 1964 All East College Football Team. He played twice in the Gator Bowl, in 1961 and 1962, and was a free agent of the Minnesota Vikings in 1965.

John's career off the football field was equally impressive. He served as an engineer for J & L Steel for many years until his retirement and returned home to the Pittsburgh area where his children had settled. During his retirement, he tutored many students at Huntington Learning Center. You could always find John sitting at band and piano concerts, baseball games, swim meets, rowing events, football games, school plays and at the back table drinking his coffee at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. John was raised in St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ambridge.

Of all his achievements, John was most proud of his family who stayed near him in the short time before his illness overcame him. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Eleanor M. Simko; daughter, Lorie Strennen and her husband Jerry; son, John and his wife Dawn; son Mike; and four grandchildren, Abigail, Zachary, Samuel and Brandon. His only surviving sibling is Jenny Mancini who was also by his side during his last illness.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mary Simko; and two siblings, Stephen R. Simko and Mary Simko Curry. He also leaves to mourn him many friends, nieces and nephews. John will be greatly missed by all, especially his smile.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/ supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. Visitation will be held in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, where a funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 5. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Shriners Hospital, St. Jude Children and Paralyzed Veterans in John's memory.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn at church and will be limited to 25 persons at a time due to Pennsylvania state restrictions.

