On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by family, John "Jack" Sunder, of Canonsburg, went home to be with his Lord.

He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Linda Poe Sunder; loving father of Laurel, Jon, Jamie and Wendy; and adored Pappap of Bethany, Sharon, Abigail and Rachel.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Calvary Full Gospel Church, Bridgeville.