John T. Snatchko, 79, of McDonald, North Fayette Township, died, Saturday, February 16, 2019.

He was born December 6, 1939 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Charles and Bernice Holeva Snatchko.

Mr. Snatchko worked as a chipper at Shenango Steel in Neville Island for 25 years where he retired in 1995.

John loved hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the McDonald Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid mushroom hunter. John loved spending time with his grandchildren.

On August 4, 1962 he married Sandra Lee Allen who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Regis William (Desiree) Snatchko of Hawaii, John Mark Snatchko of Coroapolis, Dean Allen (Dawn) Snatchko of Delta, Ohio, and Samuel Andrew (Sara) of Hopewell; a brother, Fred Snatchko of McDonald; three sisters, Charlotte Summers of North Hills, Emily Stasiowski and Rose Bogats of Carnegie; four grandchildren, Dylan Roman, Dorian, Alyssa and Lily Snatchko.

Deceased is a son Fred Snatchko; a brother, Chuck Snatchko; and a sister, Jean Hampson.

Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, the time of service at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA. 15057. Memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home Inc.