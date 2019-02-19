John T. Snatchko

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "God Bless you Uncle John and Aunt Sandy. prayers to you and..."
    - Darla Bogats

John T. Snatchko, 79, of McDonald, North Fayette Township, died, Saturday, February 16, 2019.

He was born December 6, 1939 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Charles and Bernice Holeva Snatchko.

Mr. Snatchko worked as a chipper at Shenango Steel in Neville Island for 25 years where he retired in 1995.

John loved hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the McDonald Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid mushroom hunter. John loved spending time with his grandchildren.

On August 4, 1962 he married Sandra Lee Allen who survives.

Also surviving are four sons, Regis William (Desiree) Snatchko of Hawaii, John Mark Snatchko of Coroapolis, Dean Allen (Dawn) Snatchko of Delta, Ohio, and Samuel Andrew (Sara) of Hopewell; a brother, Fred Snatchko of McDonald; three sisters, Charlotte Summers of North Hills, Emily Stasiowski and Rose Bogats of Carnegie; four grandchildren, Dylan Roman, Dorian, Alyssa and Lily Snatchko.

Deceased is a son Fred Snatchko; a brother, Chuck Snatchko; and a sister, Jean Hampson.

Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, the time of service at Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA. 15057. Memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral Home
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.