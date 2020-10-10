John T. "Tom" Svecnik, 71, of Washington, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born July 19, 1949, in Washington, a son of the late John and Esther Marsh Svecnik.

Mr. Svecnik was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School, and went on to work for Ball Glass, Penn Plastics, and finally, Ferro Corporation, Washington, from where he retired in 2011.

He loved working on tractors and other farm equipment, and spending time with his family and his dog, Bella.

He was a member of the Houston American Legion, Post #902, Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191 and the Bears Club, Meadowlands.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army.

On October 2, 1982, in Meadowlands, he married Betty Loar. Mrs. Svecnik survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jack Svecnik of Uniontown and Joe (Stephanie) Svecnik of Washington; a daughter, Carrie (Ryan Yoders) Svecnik of Washington; four grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Svecnik and Jonathon Hartzog and Talan Svecnik; a sister, Amy (William) Chapin of N.C.; a niece, Jennifer Paniaha; and a nephew, Billy Paniaha.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 13. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg. Military honors will be afforded by the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church of West Alexander, 124 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director and Andrew C. Piatt, director.