1/1
John T. Svecnik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John T. "Tom" Svecnik, 71, of Washington, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born July 19, 1949, in Washington, a son of the late John and Esther Marsh Svecnik.

Mr. Svecnik was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School, and went on to work for Ball Glass, Penn Plastics, and finally, Ferro Corporation, Washington, from where he retired in 2011.

He loved working on tractors and other farm equipment, and spending time with his family and his dog, Bella.

He was a member of the Houston American Legion, Post #902, Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191 and the Bears Club, Meadowlands.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army.

On October 2, 1982, in Meadowlands, he married Betty Loar. Mrs. Svecnik survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jack Svecnik of Uniontown and Joe (Stephanie) Svecnik of Washington; a daughter, Carrie (Ryan Yoders) Svecnik of Washington; four grandchildren, Hailey and Hannah Svecnik and Jonathon Hartzog and Talan Svecnik; a sister, Amy (William) Chapin of N.C.; a niece, Jennifer Paniaha; and a nephew, Billy Paniaha.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 13. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg. Military honors will be afforded by the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church of West Alexander, 124 Main Street, West Alexander, PA 15376. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director and Andrew C. Piatt, director.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved