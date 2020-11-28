1/1
John Taylor Hensel
1945 - 2020

John "Jack" Taylor Hensel, 75, of Washington, died November 23, 2020. He was born November 16, 1945, in Claysville, the son of J. Willard and Edith Taylor Hensel. On February 25, 1993, John married Carol Moore.

He graduated from Claysville High School and worked for Canon McMillan School District in Maintenance, and RCA in previous years. He was a member of the American Legion – Claysville, enjoyed fishing and was Presbyterian by faith.

Surviving are his wife Carol; brother, James (Twilah) Hensel of Claysville; sisters, Margaret Hensel and Bonnie (Duane) Wolfe of Claysville; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Jack is predeceased by his sister, Esther Hensel.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
