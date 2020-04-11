John Thomas O'Rourke, 60, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Canonsburg, passed away following a brief illness Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 8, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Thomas Morgan and Jane Kimberland O'Rourke.

John was a 1977 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and worked many years in construction, until he moved to Florida in 2002, where he continued his career in the building trades. He was a longtime son of the American Legion and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Loyal Order of Moose.

John loved spending time with family, riding his motorcycles and all Pittsburgh sports teams. He also loved spending time by his pool.

John was the beloved husband of Linda Zabkar O'Rourke, who survives.

Also surviving are a sister, Kathleen (Charles) Krisfalusy; two brothers, Timothy (Dana) O'Rourke and Thomas (Robin) O'Rourke; brother-in-law Neal Zabkar; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date and time that is still to be determined.

