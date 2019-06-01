John Toner, 64, of Burgettstown, died in his home on May 27, 2019. John was the son of the late Joseph and Dolores Toner.

John had been a nurse anesthetist for many years and numerous hospitals throughout the U.S., during his career.

He enjoyed fishing and getting back to nature throughout his life.

John is survived by his brother, Wayne (Debbie); nephew, Wayne Jr.; niece, Stephanie; cousins, Tony (Nancy) Lisiecki, Julianne Lynch, Bobby, Andy (Lynn) and Liz Lisiecki; along with numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Friends will be received 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., time of blessing service, on Sunday, June 2, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown Pa. 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com