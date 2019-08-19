John Vance Hoye Jr., 52, of Belle Vernon, Rostraver Twp., passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born December 26, 1966, in Fairfax, Va., he was the son of John Vance Sr. of Florida and the late Karen Shaffer Hoye Smith.

A resident of Rostraver Twp. for the past three years, having formerly resided in Scenery Hill, John was Baptist and was an operating foreman at Alex E. Paris Contracting for 28 years. He was also owner of Brenda Lee's Bar and Grill in Fairhope with his wife. He enjoyed riding his Harleys, hunting, restoring cars and boating.

John was a kind old soul that would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He always had a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. He put everyone else's needs before his own and always made sure his family was taken care of first. He will truly be missed by all of those who had the pleasure of meeting him.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee Young Hoye, to whom he would have been married two years in September; children Shane (Tiffany) Thomas Patrick Hoye of Scenery Hill, Andrew (Paige) Vance Ryan Hoye of Washington; stepchildren Jesse M. Bennett and fiance Carley of Allenport, Mackenzie L. Bennett and boyfriend Matt of Rostraver; two grandchildren, Reagan Michelle Hoye and Emberlee Grace Bennett and one grandchild on the way; stepfather Thomas "Smitty" Smith of Bitner and stepgrandmother Agnes Smith of Bitner.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Michelle McGowan Hoye and grandparents Frank and Olive Shaffer.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis. Funeral services will begin at 7:30 Wednesday. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifune ralhome.com.