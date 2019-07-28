John Verelst, Jr., 84, of Cherry Valley, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at McMurray Hills Manor.

He was born April 14, 1935 in Sturgeon, a son of the late John B. and Minnie Smith Verelst, Sr.

Mr. Verelst served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He worked for Dravo Steel Company on Neville Island for 29 years. He also owned and operated Verelst and Sons Auto Salvage in Cherry Valley and had a farm.

Mr. Verelst was a member of Centennial Lafayette Masonic Lodge #544 Free & Accepted Masons, Carnegie, and a member of the American Legion #485, McDonald. He loved to attend auctions and was an avid collector of antiques, old cars and tractors.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Jennie Lee) Verelst of Cherry Valley; a brother, Robert Verelst of Cherry Valley; and his chihuahua, Rocky.

Deceased are a son, John Verelst III; and a brother, William Verelst.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, August 3, in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald with Rev. Justin Amsler, pastor of McDonald Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.