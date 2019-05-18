John Vernon Ford, 94, of Monongahela, went to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

He was born December 8, 1924, in New Eagle, a son of Albert and Garnet Bush Ford.

Mr. Ford's younger years were spent playing in the Sons of the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps. He then served in the U.S. Army with the 32nd Medical Depot Company during World War II in the European Theatre.

Mr. Ford was a longtime employee of the People's Gas Company, retiring in 1987. His memberships included the First Baptist Church of Monongahela, where he was an elder and deacon, Henry M. Phillips Lodge 337, F&AM, of Monongahela, Carroll American Legion James C. Ford Post 949 of Dunkirk and Monongahela AARP. Mr. Ford's life was centered around God, his family and his country. He was also an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Trude and husband Charles of Warrenton, Va., and Barbara Renner and husband Charles of Berryville, Va.; son Tim Ford and wife Jodi of North Strabane Township; and five grandchildren, Heidi and David Trude, Airiel Renner, Shelby Snyder and husband Josh and Logan Ford.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ila Matheny Ford, who died August 12, 2018.

John's caregivers, Charis, Carol, Janice, Kathy, Lynn, Dixie and Patti, provided loving care.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, in First Baptist Church, 601 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Kirby and the Rev. Mark Schollaert co-officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery, with military rites accorded by Monongahela Honor Guard and Firing Squad. The Henry M. Phillips Lodge 337, F&AM, will conduct services at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Meals-On-Wheels, in care of SPHS, 300 Chamber Plaza, Charleroi, PA 15022, or Henry M. Phillips Lodge 337 F&AM, 100 2nd Street, Monongahela, PA 15063.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.