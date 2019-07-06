John V.J. Billy, 73, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 2, 1945, in McKeesport, a son of John and Helen Burley Billy.

Mr. Billy was a 1963 graduate of Meyersdale High School.

John was a realtor for over 30 years, retiring as a Realtor Associate Broker for Century 21 Frontier Realty, McMurray.

He was a member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church.

He loved his family and enjoyed reading, the TV show MASH, teasing people, sitting on the front porch and sky diving.

On August 1, 1981, he married Charlene Miller, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, John "JD" Billy and Jacob Billy, both of Canonsburg; a sister, Peggy Neimiller (Jon) of Meyersdale; three brothers, George Billy (Glenda), Jack Beal (Midge), and Roger Beal (Bree), all of Meyersdale; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted toMcIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church.

