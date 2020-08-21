1/
John W. Adams
1930 - 2020
John W. "Bud" Adams, 90, of Cecil Township, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born May 31, 1930, in Cecil, a son of the late John and Barbara Murgel Adams.

On June 2, 1956, he married Joan Waldau Adams, who died November 8, 1990.

Mr. Adams was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Teamsters Local #341 and a longtime member of St. Mary's Church, Cecil. He was also a member of the Cecil American Legion, Post #793 and the McDonald/Cecil Senior Citizens Center. He enjoyed bowling and auto racing.

Surviving are three children, John R. Adams of Canonsburg, Carole (Danny Gasbarrini) Adams of Muse and James (the late Tracy) Adams of Muse; three granddaughters, Jessica Adams, Jenna Adams and Shelby Adams; four sisters, Betty Zirwas, Jean Ciaffoni, Joan Totterdale and Barbara Ann Adams.

Deceased are a daughter, Cyndie Adams; and a sister, Marcella Pozzi.

Services and interment will be private by the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to McDonald/Cecil Senior Citizens Center or the Wounded Warrior Project.

View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 21, 2020.
