John W. "Biggin" Allen, 69, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 5:49 p.m., in his home.

He was born June 18, 1950, in Washington, a son of the late Leo and Mildred Moore Allen.

John attended Lone Pine Grade School and Trinity High School.

Mr. Allen worked as a steelworker for Jessop Steel, which became Allegheny Ludlum, before retiring almost six years ago.

A devoted, loving and patient husband to his soulmate, and wife, he loved his home and spending time with his family. John loved his Chihuahua, Piper, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and classic cars.

On January 13, 1968, in Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, he married the love of his life, Eleanor E. Lemley. This January, they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Surviving are a son, Johnnie W. Allen Jr. of Washington; a brother, Dennis L. (Sandy) Allen of Washington; and a sister, Cindy "Cricket" (Archie) Pettit of Washington.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30, with the Rev. Jason Jablonski officiating.

Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, in Mt. Morris.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.