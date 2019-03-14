Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Kozon Jr..

John W. Kozon Jr., 77, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in his home.

He was born September 7, 1941, in New Eagle, a son of the late John and Emma Skokut Kozon.

John was a 1959 graduate of Monongahela High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Germany. He retired in 1986 from USX Irvin Works, where he had worked as an electrician.

He was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela (formerly St. Anthony's) and a member of Carroll Township American Legion Post 949. John was always proud to say he built the house they lived in and could fix anything. He loved taking pictures and gardening but, most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Patty Johnson Kozon, whom he married February 6, 1971; a son, John A. Kozon of Monongahela; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shauna and Christopher Bigi of Robinson Township and Kelly and Chad Lauderbaugh of Moorseville, N.C.; a sister, Darlene "Dolly" and husband Mike Vugrinovich of Monongahela; and four grandchildren, Natalie Lauderbaugh, Jack Tino Kozon and Cecelia and Vivian Bigi.

Friends will be received in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday where services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, with Father Pat Barkey officiating. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with military honors conducted by Mon-Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

The staff at Amedysis Hospice provided excellent care and John received loving help from two special friends, Cheryl and Cathy.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Mon-Valley YMCA, 101 Taylor Run Road, Monongahela, PA 15063.