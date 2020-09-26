John W. Riddile Jr. died Sunday, September 20, 2020, in The Woodlands, Texas, ending a life of service to his family, neighbors and nation. He died as he lived, with no regrets and many dreams realized.

Born in Eldersville in 1940, John played football, basketball and baseball for Burgettstown High School, McNeese University and the U.S. Army.

In 1965, he moved to Houston and began teaching and coaching in Houston Intermediate School District. He earned his Master's degree in Administrative Education from the University of Houston. He worked as an assistant principal and principal for Spring Intermediate School District for 31 years. John's joy was to serve his faculties supporting their ideas and initiatives for students.

In 2007, John retired after 42 years in public education. Retirement came easily for John as he and Sally took many trips via cruise ships.

He attended The Woodlands United Methodist Church and served his neighbors and community with his ever-present helping hands and delightful sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sally; siblings Jesse Ray Riddile and Judith Riddile Downs and spouse; his son John and family Sarah, Caroline, Andrew, and Isaac; his son, Kenny; and his stepsons, Stefan and Kris Black.

A memorial service and receiving line will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 1, in The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Danville, a residential community for adults with intellectual disabilities, located at 10951 Shepard Hill Road, Willis, TX 77318.