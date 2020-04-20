John W. Snider Sr. 79, of Washington and Wesley Chapel, Fla., departed this life Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born September 13, 1940 in Gatlinburg, Tenn., a son of John Norton and Lucy Ogle Snider.

Mr. Snider served in the U.S. Air Force. John began his career as an aircraft engine design engineer at Pratt Whitney of West Palm Beach, Fla. He then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where he helped design aircraft engines for the 747 jet airplanes for Westinghouse. He retired in Washington as superintendent for Washington Mould.

On April 21, 1962, John began his love story by marrying Jean Gibbons of Washington, who survives.

John loved fishing, watching football, traveling with his wife in their RV and spending time in Florida with his extended Florida friends. He enjoyed joking, laughing and playing pranks on those he loved. John's smiles and laughs were always genuine. His family, friends and even pets were an important part of his life.

From 1998 until 2014, John was a brother of Sunset Lodge 623 located in Washington. He entered as an Apprentice Mason, passed to a Fellow Craft Mason and was raised to a Master Mason and served as a Worshipful Master of Lodge 623. John also joined the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, where he became a 32nd Degree Mason. In 2014, John became a brother of the Zephyr Lodge 198 in Florida, where he served until his death.

Surviving are three children, John W. Snider Jr. of Pittsburgh, Edward G. Snider of Waynesburg and Stephanie June Arroyo of Northampton, Mass.; a brother, George Snider of Philadelphia; and five grandchildren, Edward G. Snider Jr., Kaleigh Snider, Clarissa Bennett, Aidan Elizabeth Snider and Madelaine Arroyo; and one great-grandchild, Henry Snider.

Deceased are two sisters, Jonnie and Elizabeth.

We will carry his memory in our hearts forever and always.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.