John W. Teagarden
John W. Teagarden, 56, of Waynesburg, died Monday, August 17, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born February 16, 1964, in Washington, a son of Earl F. and Sandra K. Shingle Teagarden of Waynesburg.

John was a union laborer with AFLCIO, Union Laborers Local #373.

On October 29, 1987, he married Dianne Bahorich, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his parents and wife, are two sons, Jonathan M. Teagarden of Waynesburg and Bryan M. (Autumn) Teagarden of Mt. Morris; three grandchildren, Alexis, Payton and Everly Teagarden; two brothers, Earl F. (Elaine) Teagarden Jr. of Amity, and James L. (Sue) Teagarden of Mather; a sister, Sandra D. (Roger) Tustin of Waynesburg.

Deceased are twin infant brothers, Kevin Allen and Kalvin Allen Teagarden.

Private services are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment in Lower Ten Mile Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Amity.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
