John W. "Chick" Zollars, 81, of Washington, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at home, with his devoted wife and son by his side, following a seven-month battle with cancer.

He was born October 30, 1938, in Washington, a son of the late Charles D. and Nellie Bobik Zollars.

A 1956 graduate of Washington High School, he was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mr. Zollars was a very proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Korea, as a Corporal. He served from July 13, 1956, until his honorable discharge on July 29, 1962.

Following his retirement in 1996 from the United States Postal Service, he worked at the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, until his retirement in 2018.

He was a member of Canonsburg Elks Club, and Pittsburgh C.A.R.S.

Chick was very active, and enjoyed sports. He coached Pony League baseball for 12 years, and also coached Immaculate Conception wrestling. He played Industrial League and Senior League softball, wrestled at Washington High School and the YMCA, and played Washington Flag football.

Chick loved to go dancing with his wife, doing so every chance he could, often into the wee hours of the morning, and he also enjoyed traveling.

The greatest joy of his life was spending time with his family and friends. He cherished the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. Chick was such a kind and generous man, and he was always there for his family and friends. Anyone who knew him, would tell you that he was a joy to be around and a pleasure to work with. He will be greatly missed by his friends, his work family at the funeral home, and especially his family.

On August 22, 1959, he married Dorothy E. Umshares in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church. Together they shared over 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Surviving are three children, Michel (Brad) Benner of Washington, Valerie (Steve) Grabowski of Washington, and Michael A. Zollars of Washington; a brother, Robert (Lois) Zollars; four sisters, Billie (Lee) Robinson, Geraldine (the late Chuck) Ekert, Virginia Krenzelak and Elizabeth (Michael) Dimmick; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Gabriel) Crawford, Shane (Halie) Gallagher, Deanna (Patrick) Wehman, Derek Gallagher, Brandon Benner, Tabitha (Taylor) Zollars and Steven Grabowski; seven great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Alex (the late Shirley) Umshares; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Saturday, March 14, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m., in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington, with Father John Lynam as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Full Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Marine Corps and the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Additional information, and a guest book, are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.