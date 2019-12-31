John "Jack" Warren Hallam, 79, passed away December 20, 2019.

John was born November 5, 1940, in Pittsburgh, to the late Matilda Lacey and John E. Hallam.

Jack is survived by his children, Tracy Marek (Moby) of Victoria, Texas, John Hallam (Sabrina) of Victoria, Texas, Matthew Hallam of Pittsburgh; brothers, Daniel Hallam, Richard Hallam, Skinner Henry, all of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Madilynn Marek, Megan Marek, Sydney Hallam, Allison Hallam, Jillian Hallam, Kylie Hallam, Lane Hallam and Darian Hallam.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Mitchell Hallam; sisters, Edy, Iris, Babe, Glady Tilly; and brother, Ed.

Visitation and military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council were held December 27 in Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, Texas.

