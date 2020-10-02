1/1
John William Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John William Chapman, 97, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1923, in Hackett, a son of Harry M. and Nellie Mae McClure Chapman.

Mr. Chapman had a long and successful career as a local businessman, retiring as chairman of the board of Chapman Corporation. In 1949, he started Chapman Wiring, Plumbing and Heating in Hackett, and expanded it in 1951-53 when he built a shop and an additional garage. In 1958, he moved the business to the corner of Hall and Jefferson avenues in Washington. Mr. Chapman established Baldwin Electric in 1959. During 1971, the business changed its name to Chapman Corporation and built a new building on East Beau Street. In 1983, Chapman Corporation purchased the old Brockway Glass Plant on South Main Street, which still houses Chapman Corporation.

During World War II, Mr. Chapman served his country in the Army Air Forces. He saw action in the Air Offensive in Japan, China, the Eastern Mandates and Ryukyu Islands. Mr. Chapman was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with four battles stars, and the American Theater Ribbon, and was honorably discharged December 14, 1945, with a rank of sergeant.

He was a member of Charleroi-Monongahela Lodge 337 Free & Accepted Masons.

On December 14, 1943, he married Alice Mae Seiler, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Linda (Stan) Schooler of Floyds Knobs, Ind., Joan (Jeff) Chapman of Washington and Jackie (James) Campbell of Sycamore; a sister, Barbara L. Fisher of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are siblings Robert Chapman, Thelma Van Zandt, Mildred McHargue and Ben Chapman.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 308, Eighty Four, PA 15330; The Patriot House, c/o Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved