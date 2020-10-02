John William Chapman, 97, of Washington, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1923, in Hackett, a son of Harry M. and Nellie Mae McClure Chapman.

Mr. Chapman had a long and successful career as a local businessman, retiring as chairman of the board of Chapman Corporation. In 1949, he started Chapman Wiring, Plumbing and Heating in Hackett, and expanded it in 1951-53 when he built a shop and an additional garage. In 1958, he moved the business to the corner of Hall and Jefferson avenues in Washington. Mr. Chapman established Baldwin Electric in 1959. During 1971, the business changed its name to Chapman Corporation and built a new building on East Beau Street. In 1983, Chapman Corporation purchased the old Brockway Glass Plant on South Main Street, which still houses Chapman Corporation.

During World War II, Mr. Chapman served his country in the Army Air Forces. He saw action in the Air Offensive in Japan, China, the Eastern Mandates and Ryukyu Islands. Mr. Chapman was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with four battles stars, and the American Theater Ribbon, and was honorably discharged December 14, 1945, with a rank of sergeant.

He was a member of Charleroi-Monongahela Lodge 337 Free & Accepted Masons.

On December 14, 1943, he married Alice Mae Seiler, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Linda (Stan) Schooler of Floyds Knobs, Ind., Joan (Jeff) Chapman of Washington and Jackie (James) Campbell of Sycamore; a sister, Barbara L. Fisher of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are siblings Robert Chapman, Thelma Van Zandt, Mildred McHargue and Ben Chapman.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 308, Eighty Four, PA 15330; The Patriot House, c/o Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301; or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

