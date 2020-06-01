John William Helsley
John William Helsley, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with his family by his side.He was born July 9, 1939, in Jacobsburg, Ohio, a son of the late John E. Helsley and Vera Hicks Helsley.John was a member of Union Local 286. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.John was preceded in death by the love of his life for 48 years, Mary M. Satten Helsley. Also preceding him in death were an infant daughter and three sisters.He is survived by a daughter, Charlene (Ray) Ondrick of Claysville; a son, Curtis (Norma) Helsley of West Alexander; a sister, Shirley Jeffers of Glencoe, Ohio; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville PA 15323, 724-663-7373.youngfhinc.com





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 1, 2020.
