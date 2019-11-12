John William Karpy, 82, of Washington, died Saturday, November 9, 2019.

He was born March 29, 1937, in Canonsburg, a son of John and Elizabeth Dudash Karpy.

He was a member of the Trinity Church in Washington.

Mr. Karpy worked as an accountant and served as the controller at Industrial Gasket and Shim, prior to his retirement.

He graduated from Canonsburg High School, where he was a state champion wrestler and graduated from Pitt. He was an avid golfer with his group of friends. Mr. Karpy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially traveling with Joyce to Florida.

On June 26, 1965, he married Joyce Ruffner Karpy, who survives.

Also surviving are his son, Royce (Sabrina) Karpy of Eighty Four; sister Donna Lee Few of Canonsburg; brother Robert (Sharon) Karpy of Canonsburg; and his grandchildren, Caleb and Hayden.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Karpy was preceded in death by his son, Brett R. Karpy; his sisters, Dorothy J. Vehar and Regina Benson; and his brother, Joseph Karpy, who died in combat in Vietnam.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, in Trinity Church, 550 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Trinity Church, 550 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301, in John Karpy's name.

