John William "Bill" Mace, 84, of Peters Township, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Jean Parker Mace; cherished father of Jim (Debbie) Mace of South Carolina, David Mace of Canonsburg, Kathy (Bob) Mikulski of Cecil and Michael (Debbie) of Florida; proud grandfather of Wendy (Jim) Craig, Amy (Justin) Foertsch, Jennifer (Shane) Hardwick, Jessica (Kirk) Wagner, Kristin (Mike) Rose, William Mace, J. Michael (Melissa) Mace, Thomas Mace, Meghan (Craig) Mace and Mary, Nicholas and Angela Mace; a loving great-grandfather to 14 great-grandchildren.

He was born July 11, 1935, a son of the late Gilbert and Mary Mace; brother of Robert (Judi) of Kentucky and Jim (Pam) of Nevada. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors.

Bill was a 1953 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School and an honorary member of the Bethel class of 1954. Bill served as a Corporal in the Unites States Marine Corps. He was a 55 year member of the American Legion Post 760 in Bethel Park and a past treasurer of the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Bill had a career in sales and was the owner of the Video Showcase in Peters Township for 10 years. Bill enjoyed videotaping weddings, dance recitals and various parties. Bill was a true "Black and Gold" Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers, 724-941-3211. Friends received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment in the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Days, 2611 Internet Boulevard, Fresno TX, 75034 or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, McMurray.