John William McDonald Jr., 82, of Washington, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Strabane Woods of Washington.

He was born August 25, 1936, in Mayfield, Ky., a son of the late John William McDonald Sr. and Sophie Thorpe McDonald.

Dr. McDonald graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor of arts degree in 1958, where he majored in political science and was elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society. In 1960, he received a master's degree from Columbia University, with studies in Eastern Europe. He completed work for his Ph.D. in political science at Columbia University in 1968. While at Columbia, he was the recipient of two Ford Foundation Foreign Area Training Fellowships and a President's Fellowship in Government.

Dr. McDonald was Professor Emeritus at Washington & Jefferson College, where he taught from 1968 to 1996. While at W&J, Dr. McDonald served as coordinator of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Scholarship, the official federal memorial scholarship honoring the late President Truman. This scholarship provides opportunities for outstanding students preparing for careers in public service. Dr. McDonald coordinated the W&J participation in the program since its inception in 1975. He was also a book reviewer for several publications and volunteered as sound technician for productions at the Olin Fine Arts Center.

On August 10, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio, he married the love of his life, Joanne Hammonds, who died August 26, 2005. He was also predeceased by his sister, Ella Maye McDonald Read; brother-in-laws David O. Hammonds and Richard Hammonds; and sister-in-law Mary Jane Chesmar.

Surviving are four nieces, Lisa Read Wolynec of Clarksville, Tenn., Jacquelyn Hammonds of Youngstown, Martha Hammonds Dasen of Chesney, S.C., and Karen Hammonds Heim of Cleveland, Ohio; and nephews Philip Read of Lawrenceville, Ga., David Read of Knoxville, Tenn., and David O. Hammonds Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Washington & Jefferson College, 60 South Lincoln Street, Washington, PA 15301, Citizens Library & District Center, 55 S. College Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Angel Ridge Animal Rescue.

A private graveside service for close friends and family will be held Saturday, September 7. Friends are welcome to the celebration of life service, which will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, in the W&J College Chapel.

