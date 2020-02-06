John William Mitchell, 79, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Marietta Memorial Hospital, under the compassionate care of Hospice. He was born May 30, 1940, in Clarksville, to the late John E. and Edith G. Mitchell.

A brother, Norman (Loreda) Mitchell; and a sister, Edith (Phil) Heinzman, are deceased.

John was married to Carol Lazear of Wind Ridge for 59 years, residing at Glenwood Community, Marietta, Ohio. They have two children, Douglas Mitchell (Darlene) of Lancaster, Ohio, and Susan Kelby Novotny (Russ) of Strongsville, Ohio; and two granddaughters, Olivia Mitchell and Robin Kelby.

John served four years in the U.S. Navy, graduated from the U.S. Navy Electronics School and served aboard the USS Pawcatuck during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He had an associates degree in electronic technology from the University of Akron. John had worked at McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis testing the Gemini spacecraft, and for various companies in the Akron area installing many kinds of machinery including tire-building, conveyors, automobile painting robots and computer systems. As a hobby, he restored several backhoes, bulldozers and other construction equipment and he built three sawmills. After retirement, he designed and built three timber-frame homes in southern Ohio. His latest project was converting two cars to all electric.

John was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

A private family gathering will be held in Marietta, with burial in Jacksonville Cemetery, Wing Ridge, at the convenience of the family.

Chaplain Rev. Patricia Vargas and the Glenwood Community provided kindness and compassion.

