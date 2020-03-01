Johnna Cumpston, 57, of Carmichaels died February 27, 2020 in her home after a long illness.

Johnna was born July 20, 1962 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late John H. and Dorothy D. Krucker Katusa.

On September 16, 1989, Johnna married Doug Cumpston who survives.

Also surviving are two sons; Lucas J. Cumpston, and Jacob B. Cumpston (Danielle), all of Carmichaels, and stepson, Douglas A. Cumpston (Jacki), of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Easton, Dominic, and Helena Cumpston, and Gage Kundly; five sisters; Debbie Batis (Dave), of Carmichaels, Melanie Katusa (Roy), of Lorton Va., Karen Romah (Phil), of Garards Fort, Dorothy (Cootsy) Katusa, of Carmichaels, and Joetta Andrews, of Carmichaels; her mother-in-law, Virginia Cumpston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Deceased in addition to her parents, are her father-in-law, Tom Cumpston; and brother-in-law, Pete Andrews.

Johnna was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania in 1984 in education. She had worked with special needs children for United Cerebral early in her career.

She was a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Parish in Carmichaels. Johnna was an avid gardener, baker and cook. In addition to feeding those that she loved, Johnna managed the Hartley Inn, and could be found enjoying the animals on their family farm. She will be most remembered for her welcoming spirit, compassion and the love that she shared with immediate and extended family.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Monday, March 2, at 12 noon in St. Matthias Parish (St. Hugh), 408 Rt. 88, Carmichaels, PA, 15320. Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Ave., Carmichaels, PA, 15320, (724)966-5100.