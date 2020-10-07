Johnny Bill Knisely, 47, of Arizona, formerly of Waynesburg, died Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born March 15, 1973, a son of Marsha A. Hopkins.

Johnny Bill was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Tina McKahan of Canonsburg; and his brother, Ted Knisely of Arizona; his grandmother, Mary L. Hopkins; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is his companion, Kasondra L. Bible.

Deceased are a brother, Bobby Lee Richards; and his grandfather, William S. Hopkins.

A memorial service was held Saturday, October 3, in the Comfort Suites in Glendale, Ariz.