1/
Johnny Bill Knisely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Bill Knisely, 47, of Arizona, formerly of Waynesburg, died Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born March 15, 1973, a son of Marsha A. Hopkins.

Johnny Bill was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School and was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Tina McKahan of Canonsburg; and his brother, Ted Knisely of Arizona; his grandmother, Mary L. Hopkins; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is his companion, Kasondra L. Bible.

Deceased are a brother, Bobby Lee Richards; and his grandfather, William S. Hopkins.

A memorial service was held Saturday, October 3, in the Comfort Suites in Glendale, Ariz.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved