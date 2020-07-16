Johnny Perani, 60, of Sycamore, died at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Sunday, August 16, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Louis T. Perani and Susanna Baranich Perani.

Mr. Perani enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, animals and going out west hunting mule deer and elk in Colorado. He loved traveling and seeing different sites as well as spending time with his family.

He was a proud member of the United Miner Workers Local #2258 and was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 in Waynesburg.

For 42 years, Johnny worked as a coal miner. He loved working at the Emerald Coal Mine in Waynesburg, where he started July of 1981 and worked there until it closed in May of 2016. At that time he began working at the Cumberland Coal Mine where he worked until his death.

He is survived by his lifetime partner and friend, Patricia S. Cole of Prosperity.

Also surviving are four brothers, Linden E. (Theresa) Perani of Canonsburg, Louis D. (Lynn) Perani of Woodland, Calif., Norman Perani and Jimmy Perani; one sister, Susan Watterman; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a blessing, Saturday, July 18, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Father Albin McGinnis as celebrant. Burial will be private.

Due to the restrictions and mandates from the Centers for Disease Control, masks must be worn while in the funeral home. Hand sanitation is also to be used when entering the funeral home, which will be provided.

