1/1
Johnny Perani
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnny Perani, 60, of Sycamore, died at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Sunday, August 16, 1959, in Washington, a son of the late Louis T. Perani and Susanna Baranich Perani.

Mr. Perani enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, animals and going out west hunting mule deer and elk in Colorado. He loved traveling and seeing different sites as well as spending time with his family.

He was a proud member of the United Miner Workers Local #2258 and was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 in Waynesburg.

For 42 years, Johnny worked as a coal miner. He loved working at the Emerald Coal Mine in Waynesburg, where he started July of 1981 and worked there until it closed in May of 2016. At that time he began working at the Cumberland Coal Mine where he worked until his death.

He is survived by his lifetime partner and friend, Patricia S. Cole of Prosperity.

Also surviving are four brothers, Linden E. (Theresa) Perani of Canonsburg, Louis D. (Lynn) Perani of Woodland, Calif., Norman Perani and Jimmy Perani; one sister, Susan Watterman; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a blessing, Saturday, July 18, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Father Albin McGinnis as celebrant. Burial will be private.

Due to the restrictions and mandates from the Centers for Disease Control, masks must be worn while in the funeral home. Hand sanitation is also to be used when entering the funeral home, which will be provided.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
Patty & family,
So sorry to hear this. Johnny was one of a kind. He was one of the good guys. He will truly will be missed. Deepest sympathies & prayers for all
linda moore
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved