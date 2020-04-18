Jon A. Larson, 65, of Finleyville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his home.
He was born May 7, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Richard and Gloria Thomas Larson.
Jon was retired as a physical education teacher and driver's education instructor at Ringgold High School.
He attended West Liberty State College, received a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was a member of the Pennsylvania State Educators Association.
Surviving are his wife, Denise Kruszewski Larson; a son, Jon Larson of Duquesne; a daughter, Erika Tkach of Washington; and two grandchildren, Jon and Emily.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Private interment will be held in Lebanon Church Cemetery in West Mifflin.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.
Condolences may be made to the family at kegelfuneralhome.com.