Jon A. Larson (1954 - 2020)
Jon A. Larson, 65, of Finleyville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 7, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Richard and Gloria Thomas Larson.

Jon was retired as a physical education teacher and driver's education instructor at Ringgold High School.

He attended West Liberty State College, received a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and was a member of the Pennsylvania State Educators Association.

Surviving are his wife, Denise Kruszewski Larson; a son, Jon Larson of Duquesne; a daughter, Erika Tkach of Washington; and two grandchildren, Jon and Emily.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Private interment will be held in Lebanon Church Cemetery in West Mifflin.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.

Condolences may be made to the family at kegelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020
