Jon K. Nowe, 59, of Eighty Four, passed away surrounded by family Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Born June 12, 1960, he was a son of the late Geraldine Sunseri and Walter Nowe.

He was the beloved husband to Alison Nowe and loving father to Jacob Nowe; loving twin brother to Jeffry (Stacey) Nowe and brother to Walter (Cyndi) Nowe, Jerilyn (Doug) McCollum, Heather (Dan) Lowry and Beth Nowe; and brother-in-law to Maureen Nowe. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by siblings Nancy Nowe and Charles "CR" Nowe.

Jon will also be missed by his Chapman Coporation family, where he was a longtime employee.

Jon enjoyed playing guitar and bass guitar and loved sports, especially baseball. He will be dearly missed by all.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held noon Thursday, September 19, in St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jon's name to and Humane Society of the United States.

