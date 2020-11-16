Jon Mario McCoy, 60, of Canonsburg, son of the late John "Buck" McCoy and Rosalie DiMuzio McCoy, who resides in Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness.

Jon was born October 22, 1960. He was a 1978 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. He held jobs at Macs Plastics, Accutrex and Canon Associates.

Jon's happiest years were spent as a singer and musician with several rock bands.

He was an avid sportsman, a star swimmer in high school, and enjoyed baseball and football.

He was true and faithful to all of his friends.

In addition to his mother, Rosalie, he is survived by his sons, Ezra and Shane; his daughter, Miranda; his sister, Maria Yatsko (Larry) of Canonsburg; his brother, Christopher McCoy (Carissa) of Wilmington, Del.; his loving and devoted aunt, Natalie Lena Tissot of McMurray.

Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Marge Brodnick, Mary Grace Grimm (Gordon) and Rich McCoy (Mary Jane); and several nieces and many cousins.

In addition to his father, John "Buck" McCoy, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mario and Amelia Maggi DeMuzio; and his paternal grandparents, Carl and LuLu McCoy; and many aunts and uncles.

Canonsburg, St. Clair and Allegheny General hospitals, Dr. Jeff Gordon and Dr. David Celko provided kind and compassionate care.

Contributions may be made to City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.