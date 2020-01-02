Jonathan Lilley II (2019 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Washington Cemetery Chapel
Obituary
Jonathan Lilley II, born May 17, 2019, a son of Jonathan Lilley Sr. and Alison Martin, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 29, 2019.

He is survived by parents Jonathan Lilley Sr. and Alison Martin; siblings Kaylee McDonald, Ashlynn McGill and Adison Lilley; paternal grandparents John Lilley and Jane Lilley; maternal grandparents Dennis Martin and Kimberly Martin; maternal great-grandparents Donna Richmond and Estella Supler; and aunts Jinnie White, Gina Cuevas, Carrie Orum "Aunt Carrie" and uncle Dennis Martin II.

Jonathan is preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Gene Richmond and David Martin.

There will be a chapel service at noon Friday, January 3, in Washington Cemetery Chapel. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, youngfhinc.com.
