Jorge Alberto Sanchez, 58, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born November 29, 1961, in Mexico, a son of the late Jose Luis Sanchez and his surviving mother, Magdelena Munoz Sanchez.Surviving are his wife, Maria Viveros Sanches; daughters Salud Merari, Nelly Sanchez; sons Jorge Sanchez and Rodrigo Sanchez; sisters Antonia, Norma, Irma, Alejandra, Anna Lucy and Adrianna; and a brother, Jose Sanchez; grandchildren Alberto Sanchez, Kelsie Sanchez and Mirella Sanchez; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.A sister, Angelica Sanchez, is deceased.Arrangements are in the care of DeAngelo Funeral Home and are private. A Hispanic Mass of Christian Burial can be viewed at https://hrmmsp.org/stream. A tribute wall is also available at www.deangelocare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2020.