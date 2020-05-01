Joseph A. Hornak, 73, of Donora, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.Born March 16, 1947, to Joseph and Lillian Zajack Hornak, Joe was a 1965 graduate of Mon Valley Catholic High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and track.Joe graduated from Waynesburg College, where he was instrumental in leading undefeated Waynesburg to the 1966 NAIA National Football Championship. He started all four years and earned small college All-American honors. Joe was one of the last 60-minute college football players when he became the team's starting defensive end and offensive tackle his junior year.As much as Joe was a terror on the gridiron, off the field he was a kind and gentle soul who it was said could have been mistaken for the drum major of the college band. His kindness lasted a lifetime.Joe served in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam era and was an usher at St. Andrew the Apostle Church.He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian; father Joseph; two brothers, Ronald and Bernard; and sister-in-law Marguerite.Joe is survived by his brother, Rich (Carol) of New Jersey; niece Natalie Hornak; and nephews Tim and Brian Hornak.Our dear brother and uncle deserves a beautiful tribute to celebrate his life. We, however, appreciate in this unknown time, with the COVID-19 pandemic, that this would NOT be a socially responsible decision and in the best health interest of our family and friends. Therefore, we are limiting any funeral proceedings to the immediate family. Please be with us in prayer. We would love to hear from you through the funeral home website. To share a condolence, visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township/Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 1, 2020.