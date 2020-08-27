Joseph A. Webster, 84, of Graysville, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a brief illness, in the home where he was born in December of 1935. He was a son of the late Arthur P. and Esther E. McCullough Webster.

Mr. Webster was a former welder's helper and floor hand at Hazel-Atlas in Washington, and later a straw boss at the now closed Findley Refractories in Washington for nearly 20 years, where an injury forced his retirement. He had served as a Morris Township supervisor and zoning inspector.

He was a member of the Unity Presbyterian Church in Graysville. He was also a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge and the Greene County Farm Bureau.

Joseph was a lifelong farmer. He raised sheep and cattle with his father, and then with his daughter, Jody.

Mr. Webster was married three times, first to the late Norma Jean Kerr Askews. They had three children, Joseph E. Webster (Kathy), Rick McCullough and Jeff Askews. On September 20, 1969, he married Jean Blacka Webster, who is deceased. They had two children, Jason Arthur Webster, who died at birth, and Jody L. Webster (Howard Tustin Jr.) of Graysville. On September 10, 2016, he married Paula Basile Deems of New Freeport. With this marriage, he had a stepdaughter, Krislyn Barnhart (James) of New Freeport.

Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jason Webster (Candice) of Graysville and Jolene Headley (Jason) of Holbrook; four great-grandchildren, Storm Headley, Heaven Headley, Patience Webster and Noah Webster; and one brother, Lonnie Webster of Georgia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, with Pastor David Lowe officiating. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery. To comply with state requirements, all guests are asked to observe social distancing and to wear a mask unless prevented by a medical condition. The maximum number of people permitted in the funeral home at one time is 25.

