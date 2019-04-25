Joseph Allen Luisi, 53, of Meadow Lands, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was born December 14, 1965, in Naples, Italy, a son of Anthony and Joyce Zampan Luisi.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands. He worked as a machinist for eight years at Lincoln Manufacturing. He enjoyed being outside, flying his drone and spending time with his family. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

On March 16, 2008, he married his wife, Audra Murphy Luisi, who survives.

Also surviving are his son, Joseph Luisi of Dormont; stepson Shayne Murphy of Washington; daughters Jaimie Luisi of Brookline and Mia Luisi of Meadow Lands; brothers David Luisi of Tucson, Ariz., and Gary (Jessica) Luisi of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jamie and Michael Luisi.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. Departing prayers will be recited at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, with the Rev. Joseph Luisi officiating. Burial will be private.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.