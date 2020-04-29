Joseph Anthony Adamski, 71, of Cecil, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at home. He was born February 11, 1949, a son of the late Joseph and Rosemary Adamski.

Surviving are his son, Dan Adamski; daughter Samantha (Dominic) McCalley of Cecil; five beloved grandchildren (to whom he was affectionately known as Pap Pap Willy), Jaiden McCalley and Regan, Connor, Nicholas and Kelsey Adamski; siblings Denise Calabro, Jim Adamski, John Adamski, Jay Adamski, Sandy Malone and Jerry Adamski; and longtime loving companion, Claudia Bish.

Known affectionately to all as "Joe Willy," he was a lifelong resident of Cecil Township who was often called "the mayor of Cecil." An avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, he would walk daily for hours on the Montour Trail, where he befriended many along the way.

He also enjoyed watching Westerns, collecting classic rock albums, reading sports history books and cheering on the Steelers with friends, of whom he had many.

Services are entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Western PA American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate are requested.