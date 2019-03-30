Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Breckons.

Joseph "Joe" Breckons, 89, of Washington, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born June 10, 1929, in Washington, a son of the late William and Ann Hampe Breckons.

Mr. Breckons held many jobs over his lifetime, including working in a feed mill, in coal mines, for B&O Railroad and in a brickyard. He also worked at the Transformer in Canonsburg, as a guard at The Meadows, owned a Texaco Station in Eighty Four and worked at National Annealing Box Company, where he ran a steel press and helped to negotiate a union contract. In addition, he was part-owner of Carpet Market and Joey's Self Storage for 35 years.

Mr. Breckons played semi-professional baseball for Crossroads Church in 1948. He loved going on drives, watching his son and grandson play softball and playing golf, traveling to may courses with friends and family, including his grandson. Mr. Breckons enjoyed mowing grass, swimming, and hunting deer, as well as rabbits and pheasants. He loved flowers and birds, reading Farm and Dairy, doing word search puzzles and playing poker. He also loved to go on deliveries to horse farms and help his son Joseph, Jr. unload shavings.

Mr. Breckons was a member of Chartiers Crossroads United Presbyterian Church and Masonic Temple Sunset Lodge 623.

On May 7, 1949, he married Lois P. Danley, who survives. He and his wife met at Crossroads Church when they were 19 years old. He would walk from Arden to her parents farm to court her. Mr. Breckons built the house in which he and his wife raised their family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three children, Linda Jo Habarka (John) of Washington, Joseph Breckons Jr. (Robin) of Claysville and Lois Ann Casper (the late Albert) of Washington; a grandson, Joseph Breckons III of Claysville; many nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law.

Deceased are five sisters, five brothers, and three brothers-in-law.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.