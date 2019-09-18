Joseph Brova

Service Information
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA
19335
(610)-269-6567
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
120 St Elizabeth Dr
Chester Springs, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
120 St Elizabeth Dr
Chester Springs, PA
Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Brova, 63, of Chester Springs, Pa., passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joe Brova.

Joe is survived and missed by his wife, Sheila Cullen Brova; three children, Michael, Christen and David; mother, Dorothy Brova; two sisters, Marianne Folgia (Fran) and Karen Bovalina (Dominick); and many extended family members and friends.

A viewing will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 22, in the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 East Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. On Monday, September 23, a Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10 a.m., in St. Elizabeth Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA 19425, where family and friends will be received from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Interment private.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
