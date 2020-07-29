1/
Joseph C. Pscolka
1940 - 2020

Joseph C. Pscolka Sr., 79, of Cokeburg, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born November 1, 1940, in Cokeburg, a son of the late Charles J. and Mary Gaso Pscolka.

Mr. Pscolka retired in 2001 with 32 years of service from Bethlehem Mines, Mine #60 where he worked as a roof bolter and welder.

After his retirement Joe owned and operated Pscolka Woodwork making custom furniture.

He enjoyed hunting, taxidermy and fishing.

On July 27, 1963, he married Betty Martos Pscolka of Cokeburg, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Joseph Pscolka Jr., Alan Pscolka and Bryan Pscolka, all of Cokeburg; one brother, Ray Pscolka (Cecelia) of Bentleyville; and two nephews.

Funeral services are private due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and under the direction of the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlee Funeral Home - Bentleyville
619 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA 15314
7242392191
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Joe was a very good man. He was like a second father ro me and my daughter. He will surely be missed .
Erik Hoffaker
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
