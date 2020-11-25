1/1
Joseph Casper Jr.
1938 - 2020
Joseph Casper Jr., 82, of Houston, took flight with the angels Monday, November 23, 2020, with his family by his side. He fought passionately and loved fiercely.

He cared deeply for his family and friends. He was like a magnet and people were automatically drawn to him.

Mr. Casper was born July 7, 1938, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Shalosky Casper.

He graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School in 1958 and worked for McGraw-Edison/Cooper Power Systems from 1969 until his retirement in 1995.

Mr. Casper belonged to the American Legion Post #902 of Houston and the Conneaut Fire House.

He loved dancing to the oldies, golfing, fishing, camping, hunting, boating, playing cards, spending time in the summer at his camp in Conneaut, and enjoying time spent with his family and friends.

On June 24, 1994, he married Donna Bird, who survives.

Also surviving are his son, Darren Casper of McDonald; daughter Shelly (James "King") Snowden of McKees Rocks; stepson J.D. (Carie) Bird of Houston; two granddaughters, Devin Casper of Canonsburg and Rebecca (A.J.) Cummins of Neshannock; a grandson, Jacob Snowden of McKees Rocks; a stepgrandson, Tyler Bird of Apopka, Fla.; a great-grandson, Mason Cummins; and several nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

Preceeding him in death was a brother, John Thomas "T.C." Casper.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
