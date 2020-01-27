Joseph Christopher Francis, 43, of Washington, died Friday, January 24, 2020.

He was born April 2, 1976, in Washington, a son of Linda Eileen Lewandowski Francis and the late Joseph Francis,

Joseph was a 1993 graduate of Washington High School. He then graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and later he received his law degree from Widener University.

He was a local practicing criminal defense attorney, in which he took pride in helping local families.

Joseph was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

He loved comedy movies, "The Simpsons," Adam Sandler and Pittsburgh sports.

He loved his children very much and was very involved in their lives. He enjoyed spending time with his son and coaching his baseball team. He also enjoyed playing make believe with his daughter.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Hayden Francis; a daughter, Aylah Francis; a brother, with whom he was very close, Corey (Cara) Francis of McDonald; a sister, Jennifer (Matthew) McConnell of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nieces and nephews Zoe MConnell of Las Vegas, Nev., and Lilianna, Logan and Jackson Francis; aunts and uncles Dr. William (Theresa) Francis of WestLake, Ohio, David (Debbie) Lewandowski of Bethel Park, and Debbie (Kurt) Limbach of Mt. Lebanon; cousins Katie, Christine, Laura, Annie, David, Leah, Tracey and Matthew; dear friends Uncle Vic and Michael Jackson; and the mother of his children, Amy.

Deceased are aunts and uncles Richard Francis, Linda McKavish and Karen Ragghianti.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Washington, with Father John Lynam as celebrant. Private burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com