Joseph Christy, 87, of Joffre, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 27, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 4, 1933, a son of the late Dan and Rose Yobi Christy.

A 1951 graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, he retired from LTV Steel in Aliquippa and Testa Machine Shop in Slovan.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to his camp in Tionesta. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bulger and a member of the Owls Club in Joffre.

His wife, Janet L. McMillan Christy, whom he married May 25, 1957, passed away December 27, 2007.

He is survived by his four children, Carole Everhart and husband Charles, Janice Christy of Pittsburgh, Sharon Pulver and husband Raymond of Midway, and Joseph M. Christy and wife Cheryl of Eldersville; six grandchildren, Daniell Matthews and husband Nicholas, Kurt Everhart, Tyler Christy, Ryan Christy, Nicholas Christy and Austin Pulver; two great-granddaughters, Tara Everhart and Anna Matthews; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, is a sister, Julie Davis.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, in St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, 967 Grant Street, Bulger, with the Rev. Zachary Galiyas as celebrant. Everyone is kindly asked to go directly to the church on Thursday morning. He will be laid to rest with his wife in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Those wishing to remember Mr. Christy in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, P.O. Box 488, Bulger, PA 15019.