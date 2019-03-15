Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ciammaichella.

Joseph Ciammaichella, 92, of Midway, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Victoria Manor, Oakdale.

He was born January 31, 1927, in Midway, a son of the late Louis and Filomena Faricelli Ciammaichella.

Mr. Ciammaichella was a member of Noblestown United Methodist Church and Canonsburg Masonic Lodge. He worked as a carpenter with American Bridge for over 40 years and was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran.

Surviving are his children, Joseph Ciammaichella of Midway, Jane (Dwight) Hartzell of Ohio and Amy (John) Campbell of Imperial; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor M. "Sis" Leonard Ciammaichella, who died in 1995, and sisters Louise Ciammaichella, Marie Smith, Ida Mezynski and Anna Latini.

At the request of the deceased, visitation will be private and all arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 305 Main Street, Imperial, 724-695-2800.

The family respectfully requests memorial donations may be made to , 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1207.

